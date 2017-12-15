14 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Chinese Press Desirous to Take Ethio-China Tie to Media Partnership

By Desta Gebrehiwot

ADDIS ABABA - Chinese press delegation keen to emulate lessons and exchange best practices with Ethiopian counterparts to help bolster the cooperation between China and Ethiopia and realize joint aspirations of the two countries as the delegation toured Ethiopian Media outlets yesterday.

Upon visit to The Ethiopian Press Agency, All-China Journalists West Asia and African Division Director Zhnag Bingshun tells The Ethiopian Herald that the two-day long visit aims to expand the bilateral ties of the two countries across the media spectrum.

"I hope that China and Ethiopia can collaborate in media development. We came here to make press exchange so that sharing best practices and find ways of partnering in the area of media development." says Zhnag adding that both Chinese and Ethiopian media have the opportunity to learn from each other with each having own strength, unique history, tradition and culture.

Both sides can also engage in training and human resource development thereby promoting mutual friendship and understanding Ethio-China relations. Indicating that Ethiopian media can grow in many aspects, the delegation also expressed interest to offer scholarship for Ethiopian media professionals.

