14 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Agency Seeks to Mobilize Resources for TVET

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Desta Gebrehiwot

echnical and Vocational Education institutions face resource constraints and requires international cooperation besides other cost effective strategies and income generation mechanisms, disclosed Federal Technical and Vocational Education and Training Agency.

Technical Vocational and Educational Training (TVET) Agency Public Relation Officer Solomon Haile told The Ethiopian Herald that the agency, in collaboration with other organizations, seeks to raise national consensus and mobilize stakeholders to contribute technical and financial support to the development of TVET.

TVET sector, which already operates 1357 institutions educating 1.5 million trainees nationwide requires enormous resource to create competent and self-reliant citizens for both public and private employments, he noted.

According to Solomon, the implementation of TVET strategy and strategic pillars of TVET system needs daunting task of accomplishing challenging undertakings besides the huge resource it demands to operate the institutions.

He further noted that TVET development is very much aliened with international partnership and emulation of best experience. Accordingly, creating mutual understanding and collaboration for improved technical and vocational education and training outcomes as well as address major challenges facing the TVET.

In fact, TVET strategy encourages cost effectiveness and the institutions to supply technologies to the market to generate income. Resource is the prerequisite to build the capacity of TVET in mainstreaming quality and increasing enrolling capacity of TVET institutions, Solomon adds.

Ethiopia

Musa Bihi Abdi Took Oath of Office As Somaliland 5th President

Ruling Kulmiye party's Musa Bihi Abdi took oath of office as Somaliland's fifth president on Wednesday to serve the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.