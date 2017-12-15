Ethiopia: Agency Backing Agricultural Productivity

Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA) is contributing its fair share and plans to scale up effort to improve agricultural productivity by supplying modern technologies and inputs to farmers, said ATA CEO Khalid Bomba.

In an Exclusive interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Khalid said the agency would foster linkage between service providers and farmers and put in place various components to improve productivity.

ATA works in transforming agriculture through designing systematic strategy to unlock the sectors' potential and alleviate the bottlenecks. It also bring together farmers from specific geographies and commodities under a cluster approach, he said.

The agency has made progress both in unleashing the sector's opportunities and curbing the farmer's problems by providing latest technologies. "Farmers could get the framing services easily so that they should not necessarily buy the machinery."

ATA is working to provide the state-of-the-art farming machinery and spare parts and this would help to create various job opportunities not only in the sector but also in the muanfcaturing industry, he stated.

The agency is working with farmers in introducing and adapting modern farming systems including rotational cultivation and preserving arable land across the country, he noted.

It has planned to provide new fertilizers including boron, zinc and magnesium in addition to the previous Dap and Urea to enable each woreda to get suitable fertilizer convenient to surrounding soil, according to the CEO.

The cluster integration work will help farmers to produce sufficient product and have better market access, Khalid noted.

The country needs to tap the potential of the sector through provision of skill development training and modern technology.

The major problem in the agriculture sector is poor application and integration of different solutions which need skill development and engagement of domestic private sectors, he noted.

Explaining the agency's support, farmers from Siya Debir Kebele North Shoa of Amhara State said they have benefited under cluster commercialization program proposed by ATA.

Farmer Bekele Andarge said agricultural experts are guiding us on how to use the amount of seeds and fertilizers in a certain cropland.

About 72 farmers in his woreda are organized under one cluster and this make it easier for the them to adopt new technologies like modified crop varieties, pesticides, and modern farm tools, he stated.

"The production output in the last years was not as such satisfactory and we are hopeful that we would harvest more products this year."

Despite progress , some farmers are equally raising their concern on lack of market linkage. "As we are not sure about what will happen after production, it is undermining our motivation."

Shortage of water and harvesting machineries are additional shortcomings which the farmers claimed to be cause for low productivity.

Yirgete Haile is another farmer. For him the main challenge now is shortage of harvesting tools as a result the farmer is asked to pay 250 birr per person which is unaffordable.