Nigeria: Ekiti Killer Cop Dismissed, Remanded in Prison Custody

Ado-Ekiti — The Ekiti State Police Command has dismissed a Corporal, Ayodele Famodimu, who allegedly shot and killed a commercial driver, Olabode Ojo, at a checkpoint in Oye-Ekiti on Tuesday.

The police officer was dismissed after an orderly room trial. He also appeared before an Ado Ekiti Chief Magistrate's Court yesterday and was remanded in prison custody.

The dismissed corporal shot Ojo in the head for allegedly refusing to give him N50 at a checkpoint.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Alberto Adeyemi confirmed Famodimu's dismissal. He said that policemen were not trained to kill civilians but to protect them and their property.

Adeyemi said: "He has already been dismissed. He is now an ex-policeman. The case is now in court and we have handed everything over to court to decide his fate.

"We did not train him to kill law-abiding citizens. We trained him to safeguard lives and property. Any of them that goes against the law will face the music."

Famodimu was arraigned and was slammed with the charge of murder.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Johnson Okunade, brought a remand order to the court. He said there was cause to remand the accused in custody for a reasonable length of time.

Okunade said the accused was suspected to have committed the offence of the murder of a driver, Olabode Ojo and attempted murder of Azeez Ayodimeji.

The offence, according to him, was punishable under Sections 319 and 324 of Criminal Code Cap C16 Laws of Ekiti State 2012.

He said the accused person committed the offence while in possession of offensive weapons and was arrested with exhibits and was identified by witnesses.

Defence counsel, Mr. Sunday Ochayi, did not oppose the remand order but said the remand order was an aftermath of negligence.

Ochayi described the defendant as a police officer, who was negligent in line of his duty.

He asked for adjournment to enable him study the case file.

Chief Magistrate Adesoji Adegboye, ordered the remand of the accused person in prison custody, as he adjourned the case to December 28 for mention.