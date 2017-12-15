15 December 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Delta State Police Gets Three New Area Commands

By Owen Akenzua

Asaba — The Nigerian Police has approved three new commands for the Delta State Police Command namely, Agbor, Ozoro and Sapele.

They were created from and added to the existing area commands in Asaba, Ughelli and Warri, making a total of six area commands in the state.

Commissioner of Police, Delta State, Zanna Ibrahim, disclosed this yesterday, saying it was part of efforts geared towards bringing policing nearer to the grassroots.

He said it was in line with community policing, adding that the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Idris Ibrahim had earlier approved the creation of new area commands across the country.

