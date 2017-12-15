Southern Cape and Central Gauteng made the most of moving day in the 2017 South African Under-19 Inter-Provincial on Wednesday while North West threw down the gauntlet with the first clean sweep of the championship at East London Golf Club.

A-DIVISION

Southern Cape suffered a double loss in the opening round, but, revived after a second round bye, the 2014 champions mowed down Boland 9.5-2.5 and held off a resurgent KwaZulu-Natal to win 6.5-5.5 on Wednesday.

The Garden Route based Southern Cape side bagged four points and will be chasing four more against Western Province in round four and Gauteng North in the final round.

Meanwhile Gauteng North was on the receiving end of another Central Gauteng beating.

Central Gauteng began the third round with five points, trailing Western Province and Ekurhuleni - respectively first and second - by one.

The defending champions rebounded from a first round loss and draw with convincing victories over Western Province and Boland in round two. They strengthened their bid to retain the title with a resounding 9.5-2.5 victory over Gauteng North and moved into the lead with seven points and a tidy total of 37 game points.

Central Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal, who defeated Boland 7.5-4.5, have a fourth round bye.

Ekurhuleni have only played three matches and take on Gauteng North and Boland on Thursday, while Western Province go head-to-head with Southern Cape.

B-DIVISION

While Border and Limpopo enjoyed their rest day, North West pounced to give themselves a very realistic opportunity to pip the local favourites and earn promotion for the first time.

North West scored a clean sweep in the Foursomes against Northern Cape and opened up a 3-1 lead over Mpumalanga.

Jaco Anderson, Rorisang Nkosi, Tshimollo Mapefane, Charles Pieterse, Oliver Goldhill, Ray Janse van Rensburg, Andre van Dyk and Christiaan Burke pulled off the most extraordinary feat, racking up eight points against Northern Cape to celebrate a 12-0 victory.

Anderson, Mapefane, Pieterse, Goldhill, Janse van Rensburg and Burke weren't done, and reeled in six more points to hand Mpumalanga a 9.5-2.5 drubbing.

Thursday's fourth round will be a humdinger as Border and North West face off after four crucial points moved North West into a tie on eight points with the local team.

However, North West will take 41 games points into the clash, against Border's 31.5.

Mpumalanga downed Northern Cape 7.5-4.5 to edge out Eastern Province for the third spot in the standings. Both teams have four points after Eastern Province defeated Free State 8-4, but Mpumalanga have 29 games points in hand, while Eastern Province have 20.5.

No doubt Eastern Province will be looking for four more points in their three-way tussle against Limpopo and Northern Cape in Thursday's fourth round.

A DIVISION

ROUND 3 RESULTS

Southern Cape 6.5 KwaZulu-Natal 5.5

KwaZulu-Natal 7.5 Boland 4.5

Southern Cape 9.5 Boland 2.5

Central Gauteng 9.5 Gauteng North 2.5

LOG

(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)

1 Central Gauteng (5, 3, 1, 1, 7, 37)

2 Western Province (4, 3, 0, 1, 6, 30)

3 Ekurhuleni (3, 3, 0, 0, 6, 22)

4 Southern Cape (4, 2, 1, 1, 5, 26.5)

5 KwaZulu-Natal (5, 1, 1, 3, 3, 28)

6 Gauteng North (3, 0, 1, 2, 1, 11)

7 Boland (4, 0, 0, 4, 0, 13.5)

B DIVISION

ROUND 3 RESULTS

North West 9.5 vs Mpumalanga 2.5

Mpumalanga 7.5 vs Northern Cape 4.5

North West 12.0 vs Northern Cape 0.0

Free State 4.0 vs Eastern Province 8.0

LOG

(Pos-Union-Played-Won-Drawn-Lost-Points-Matches won)

1 North West (4, 4, 0, 0, 8, 41)

2 Border (4, 4, 0, 0, 8, 31.5)

3 Mpumalanga (5, 2, 0, 3, 4, 29)

4 Eastern Province (3, 2, 0, 1, 4, 20.5)

5 Free State (5, 1, 0, 4, 2, 23)

6 Limpopo (3, 1, 0, 2, 2, 12.5)

7 Northern Cape (4, 0, 0, 4, 0, 10.5)