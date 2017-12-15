Ethiopia: ACC for Agricultural Transformation

Agricultural Commercialization is a system which enable farmers produce quality agricultural commodities based on market demands. On the other hand, Agricultural Commercialization Cluster (ACC) is a system that brings farmers together and produce the same agricultural products on selected ecology or farming field.

The system creates a strong connection between practitioners engaged in agro-processing, trading and other related services in order to address their common challenges and achieve their missions.

According to the Agricultural Transformation Agency (ATA), ACC has four major goals; which are increasing farmers' income, facilitating internal and external (foreign) market opportunities, enhancing agro-processing services and increasing the volume of products that need value addition and creating more jobs.

In order to achieve these goals, uplifting productivity and market competitiveness as well as strengthening value chain and the participation of the private sector are the key tasks.

Dr Teshome Wale senior director of ACC at the Agency, told The Ethiopian Herald that ACC is being implemented in 239 Woredas of Oromia, Amhara, Tigray and Southern Nations Nationalities and Peoples states.

He said based on the principles of improving production and export potential and import substitution; fourteen agricultural commodities are selected and included in the system which will be implemented until the end of the second Growth and Transformation Plan (GTPII).

The implementation of ACC was launched in pilot level three years ago and currently it has involved 2.6 million farmers in crop production. In addition, 2.1 million hectares of land is being utilized under the cluster development tasks, according to him.

He noted that crop productivity, in places throughout the country where ACC is implemented, has increased by 32 quintals per hectare, which is higher than the average national production by eight quintals.

The National ACC day was recently celebrated with a field visit in North Shewa Zone,Wayu Woreda,Siya Debir and Ajersa Qubete kebeles of Amhara state.

Prime Minister Hailemariam, Gedu Andargachew President of the Amhara State and other higher officials have attended the occasion. They have visited model wheat fields which have been farmed by farmers who are organized under the ACC system.

Speaking in the occasion minister of Agriculture and Natural Resource Dr. Eyasu Abrha said the agricultural sector is expected to contribute in supplying input to the industry and maintaining food security throughout the nation.

He noted that expanding the ACC production strategy as well as irrigation and agricultural mechanization, giving due attention for horticulture and timely agricultural input delivery with better variety and quality.

He also added that it is crucial to expand market infrastructure and introduce small scale mechanization services to farmers. In order to realize this, the sector needs more investment and the participation of the private sector.

Girma Yeshitla administrator of North Shewa Zone also said that covering half million hectares of land with ordinary crop production development, the plan in this fiscal year. According to the pre-feasibility study made, he said, the zone has achieved more than its plan due to the implementation of ACC practices.

Farmers of the two kebeles lauded the ACC practice as a great step forward in increasing productivity. They say it's a good practice that increased productivity competitions between themselves.

"Most of all, farming the same selected crop with similar pace in our fields helped us prevent other less productive seeds from sneaking in between," said Bekele Andarge a farmer.

Though the farmers of these particular kebeles said productivity increased from eight to sixty-four quintals per hectare this year, they still share the same problems of mechanization services and market linkage.

According to Andarge, the farmers have almost no access to meccanization machines. In terms of market, "We west our times dealing with local buyers to raise the price of our products.

And if the prices are raised, it's not that much fair compared to our hard work of production. In that case, I hope the government will come up with better solutions in providing better market links.

However, most farmers agree that they are doing well in productivity and their income is increasing. Some farmer even told the officials that they are making more money and they need entrepreneurship access.

Some farmers have intentions to buy cars for taxi services but there is no asphalt road. Some want to involve in hotels and restaurants but there is no water and electric access. Even if there is electricity in some kebeles, frequent power outage is a big problem.

Meanwhile, listening the problems of these hard working and ambitious farmers, prime minister Hailemariam and Degu have assured that efforts will be intensified to bring solutions to all short comings.