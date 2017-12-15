Ethiopia: Corruption Hindering Democratic Governance, Socio-Economic Transformation - Moussa Faki Mahamat

ADDIS ABABA - Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, said corruption continues to hinder efforts aimed at promoting democratic governance, socio-economic transformation and peace and security.

On the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, the Chairperson said, "corruption creates inequality in our societies and erodes the rule of law."

"The scourge of corruption cuts across all our societies and countries. In order to tackle this scourge, we need to redouble our collective efforts aimed at combating it," he said adding, "Collective action is even more urgent as corruption networks are getting increasingly sophisticated."

In recognition of these challenges, the African Union Assembly declared 11th July as the African Anti-Corruption Day and 2018 as the African Anti-Corruption Year (Project 2018), with the theme "Winning the Fight Against Corruption: A Sustainable Path To Africa's Transformation," according to the press release AUC's situation room sent to The Ethiopian Herald.

Project 2018 will present a unique opportunity to reflect on and address specific challenges related to the fight against corruption on the continent. "I welcome the broad engagement and participation of African people in this initiative," he said.

"On the occasion of the International Anti-Corruption Day, which resonates well with the above declarations of the Union, and the African Anti-Corruption Day, the African Union commits itself to continue to work with its Member States and other stakeholders on the continent and beyond to ensure corruption is eradicated, so that we achieve a united, prosperous and peaceful Africa," he emphasized. _

This year's International Anti-Corruption Day is being celebrated under a very pertinent theme 'United Against Corruption for Development, Peace and Security'. Research and some indices that track corruption show that corruption has an indisputable bearing on international security. In countries where corruption is perceived to be rampant, social unrest and feeling of indignation among the citizens is also on the increase. Therefore, as international efforts are being made to enhance security not only on the African continent but also internationally, there is need to tackle corruption decisively. If corruption is not combatted decisively and allowed to thrive, all efforts aimed at peace and security will be but in vain.

On that note, let us all, collectively and individually, say no to corruption and commit to fight this scourge in all its forms.