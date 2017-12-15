Burundi: Presidential Term Goes From Five to Seven Years

President Pierre Nkurunziza officially launched on 12 December 2017 the campaign for constitutional. According to Article 97 of the new constitution, "the President of the Republic is elected by direct universal suffrage for a renewable term of seven years and no one can exercise more than two consecutive terms."

According to the same text, the President of the Republic of Burundi must only have the Burundian nationality.

The new constitution establishes the position of the Prime Minister to replace the second Vice-President. S/he will be responsible for coordinating government activities and will be appointed by the President of the Republic. Like the president, s/he must only have a Burundian nationality.

This condition of having only the Burundian nationality also concerns the Speaker of the National Assembly, the two Deputy-Speakers of the Assembly and the President of the Senate.