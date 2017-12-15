15 December 2017

Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Cameroon: Female Football - Indomitable Lionesses At Secondary Education

By Elizabeth Mosima

A delegation of players of the national women's football team paid a courtesy visit to the Minister on Tuesday December 12, 2017.

The Minister of Secondary Education, Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe, granted audience to a delegation of players of the national women's football team on Tuesday December 12, 2017 in his cabinet. The delegation was made up of Africa's best female striker Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene (PFC CSKA Moscow), Raïssa Feudjio (Aland United Finland), Isis Sonkeng (Baleveng Sweden) and Olivia Yobia (Louves MINPROFF).

Speaking at the audience, Minister Jean Ernest Massena Ngalle Bibehe described the players as models and an inspiration for the youths especially in the campaign for the promotion of excellence instituted by the ministry. Minister Ngalle Bibehe said their presence in the Ministry of Secondary Education was proof of the willingness of government in general and the Ministry of Secondary Education in particular to continue to use them as models. He called on the ladies to continue to inspire the youths so that they too will follow their examples.

The head of the delegation, Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene said it was a courtesy visit to thank the Minister for what he is doing in the development of youths and to solicit his support in their undertakings. She said only those playing in the Scandinavian championships were present because the other players who play in European championship are still busy with their clubs.

