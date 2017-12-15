Cameroon: Olympic Committee - Quadrennial Plan Approved

An Ordinary board meeting took place in Yaounde yesterday December 14, 2017.

Members of the Board of Directors of the National Olympic and Sports Committee of Cameroon (CNOSC) met in an Ordinary Board meeting in Yaounde yesterday December 14, 2017. The meeting was chaired by the President of the National Olympic and Sports Committee, Colonel Kalkaba Malboum. During the deliberations, the members examined pertinent issues linked to major sports events in 2018 such as the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia and the sixth National Games of Cameroon called DIXIADES to take place in Bafoussam in December 2018.

Speaking to journalists, Kalkaba Malboum said relations with the Ministry of Sports and Physical Education are that of collaboration. He said both institutions have the duty to collaborate for the interest of the youths who have chosen to practice sports. He said the board members discussed ways on how to work with the government to prepare for the Commonwealth Games next year, the Youth African Games in Algeria and the All Africa Games in 2019.

Apart from that, the strategic plan for the 2017-2020 is already operational to prepare Cameroonian youths for the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

Journalists sought to know whether Kalkaba Malboum is suspended as President of CNOSC. Kalkaba Malboum said he is the President of the National Olympic and Sports Committee, President of the African Athletics Confederation, Vice President of IAAF, and in the Olympic Movement he is a member of the Modernisation Committee of the Olympic Movement in the World Olympic Committee.

He said he is not faced with any problem of suspension. On the contrary he has a case against the Association of National Olympic Committees at the Chamber of Conciliation of Sports (TAS).

He said he was elected recently as First Vice President of the Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation in Riyadh thanks to the participation of Cameroon at the Islamic Solidarity Games in Baku. Meanwhile, the count down to the 2018 Dixiades will be launched in Bafoussam tomorrow December 15, 2017.