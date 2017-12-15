Kenya: Academies Get Equipment From American University

Three local football academies run by former Harambee Stars players, and St Peter's Ukalama Secondary School in Siaya County have benefited from donation of equipment by an American university.

The 51 footballs donated by Oklahoma Christian University in USA, was done through Paul Otieno, formerly of Oklahoma Christian University. The donation was made through the university's sports programme.

Former AFC Leopards and Harambee Stars players Richard Madegwa and Mickey Weche received the donation on behalf of the academies on Thursday at Strathmore University from Otieno's elder brother Charles Edward Ogoma.

The footballs will be shared out by Madaraka Youth Academy in Nairobi, St Peter's Ukalama Secondary in Siaya, Livingstone Madegwa Foundation in Nairobi, Kasarani Youth Sports Association and Joe Kadenge Academy in Vihiga County.

In a speech delivered on his behalf by Ogoma, Otieno, himself a former Utalii FC goalkeeper, said he was proud to give back to the society, having benefited from grants and scholarship to study at Oklahoma Christian University where he works as a Chief Financial Officer.