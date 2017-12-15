Somalia: Mogadishu Female Police Officers Mourn Highest Death Toll in Week

When a suicide bomber in police uniform detonated his bomb vest at the General Kahiye Police Academy on Thursday morning 18 bodies laid on the ground lifeless.

They had been rehearsing for an upcoming ceremony and many of the officers present were female. This was to be the highest number of female officers killed in an Alshabaab attack inside Somalia.

Among the dead was Farhiya who had dedicated her life to serve and protect her country Somalia which is still struggling to deal with insecurity. Farhiya's hopes, dreams and patriotism were all shattered by the action of the suicide bomber that morning.

This week has been a dangerous one for Somali female police officers. Earlier a female police officer identified as Rayan Salat was shot dead near her house in Seya Piano area of Mogadishu.

The assailants fled from the scene and remain at large. Its the presence of the small number of female officers in the police force that has encouraged and attracted more women to join.

Somalia has a great history of serving Somali female police officers especially pre civil war. But if the recent killings are anything to go by it is most likely that women may be discouraged to join a force serving a dangerous capital city.