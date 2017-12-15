Nigeria: Arik Resumes Abuja-Calabar, Abuja-Uyo Routes

Arik Air, Nigeria's largest carrier is increasing its capacity ahead of Christmas and New Year celebrations to enable customers celebrate the festive season with family and friends.

The capacity increase which will boost the key domestic routes, especially in the South East and South South zones, takes effect from December 15, 2017 and runs through January 14, 2018.

The main highlights of the new schedule is the resumption of Abuja-Calabar and Abuja-Uyo routes which were suspended earlier in the year. Arik Air will be flying daily from Abuja to Uyo and five times a week from Abuja-Calabar.

Similarly, the airline has increased the frequency between Lagos-Calabar, Lagos-Uyo, Lagos-Enugu, Lagos-Owerri, Abuja-Enugu to daily while Lagos-Asaba will operate five times weekly during the period.

Customers using Arik Air on the Lagos-Port Harcourt route now have an early morning (7:00 am) departure out of Port Harcourt and late evening (5:00 pm) flight out of Lagos.

Commenting on the new schedule, Arik Air's Chief Executive Officer, Captain Roy Ilegbodu said: "We are aware that many Nigerians are looking forward to the opportunity of celebrating the festive season with their loved ones across the country. As a caring airline, we have put measures in place to fly customers to their respective destinations during this festive season".