Zimbabwe: Mapeza Back At Work

After enjoying just a short holiday that followed their Premier Soccer League double success, FC PLATINUM coach Norman Mapeza and his assistants are expected to resume work today in preparation for the likely gruesome Champions League adventure. Mapeza, together with his technical crew, start by assessing players who have been invited for trials by the club and other fringe players who will be fighting to be retained on the FC Platinum books. Ghanaian forward, Ibrahim Dauda and Cameroonian striker Albert Eonde are now in Zvishavane waiting to be assessed by the technical department.

Sources close to the goings on at FC Platinum told The Herald that two more foreign players from Zambia, a centre striker and a centre back are also expected to join the West Africans in the mining town on Monday. The rest of the players who are returning to the club and new arrivals who do not need trials like Liberty Chakoroma, Kelvin Madzongwe, Never Tigere and Rahman Kutsanzira will be granted an extended break and will report for duty later this month or early next year.

FC Platinum media liaison officer Chido Chizondo confirmed the latest developments at the Zvishavane based side. "Yes the coach is coming back tomorrow (today) to start work as he prepares for the African Safari. We will start our season earlier this time around because of our participation in the Champions League. "There are players who are here that need to be assessed by the coaches before we can recruit them so that will be his immediate challenge to assemble the team.

"Remember we need to submit a squad to CAF early so by that time he should have finalised his squad for submission. "Two players from Ghana and Cameroon are here those are the confirmed arrivals but you never know with trials some players might want to come and try their luck," said Chizondo. The Zimbabwean champions were paired in what looks like a fair draw against the Angolan champions, Deportivo Primiero de Agosto, in the preliminary round.

If they go beyond the preliminary stage, FC Platinum are likely to play Bidvest Wits of South Africa who are favoured to progress at the expense of Pamplemousse of Mauritius. Deportivo Lero Agosto have won the Angolan Girabola League for the second time on the bounce and they will be in the champions league for the second year running.

The Angolans have won their domestic title 11 times and their experience in continental football means FC Platinum could have a tough hurdle to clear. FC Platinum assistant coach Lizwe Sweswe said their draw was fair considering that they will first go to Angola before they host the side at their Mandava fortress.

"I think it is a fair draw considering that we play the first game away then they will come to Zimbabwe for the return leg it gives us an advantage. "Besides that it was a fair draw when you are the champion of your country you would be prepared to face anyone in the competition so for us to mourn and say we have been handed a tough draw I do not think it is fair.

"But we need to prepare properly for the games before the competition starts and I think if we have adequate preparations we would be in a good position to compete with other to teams on the continent even the best," said Sweswe.

Meanwhile, FC Platinum midfield enforcer Gerald Takwara has all but sealed his move to South African Premiership side Ajax Cape Town pending the outcome of medicals with the Urban Warriors. Takwara left Harare for Cape Town on Wednesday for his medical examination and is expected back in the country tomorrow. If the midfielder passes his medicals, he will be expected to join up with the rest of his teammates on December 27.

The 22-year old was released by FC Platinum early this month to search for greener pastures with his contract expiring at the end of this month. The Urban Warriors were eager to add the midfielder to their books following his exploits at the COSAFA Castle Cup, where he provided the midfield solidity that powered the Warriors to a record fifth regional triumph.

Ajax Cape Town tabled an offer for the player in mid-season but their offer for the talented midfielder was ridiculed by FC Platinum for being too little, and the miners were justified in holding on to their player who went on to help them clinch the title. His manager Gibson Mahachi said Takwara has agreed terms with the club and is in South Africa for his medical examinations pending signing a contract.

"Yes he is now in South Africa, he went for medical examinations with the club and I am still waiting to hear the outcome from that side. "We have agreed terms with the club and if he passes the medicals I think he will be joining the club but let us wait and see the outcome of the medical examinations.

"Whatever the case he is scheduled to come back this weekend and will be joining up with his teammates end of the month if he makes it," said Mahachi. Last month Warriors coach Sunday 'Mhofu' Chidzambwa showered the midfielder with glowing praise saying he was good enough to make the grade and even be one of the star players in South African league.