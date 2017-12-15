Zimbabwe: West Brom Coach Ali Impressed

English Premier League side West Bromwich Albion FC academy coach Ahmed Ali has been impressed with the level of technique which some junior players exhibited during his four-day coaching clinic which began on Monday. Ali was at Belgravia Sports Club together with Zimbabwe-UK Under-17 coach Trevor Mazhande for the clinic.

The clinic was organised by BN Academy director Bheki Nyoni, who also roped in local coaches such as Darlington Dodo, Steven Chikodzi, Eric Aisam, Phillip Mbofana, Antony Vheriwa and Labani Kandi.

Nyoni said the West Brom mentor was impressed to a larger extent but also highlighted some shortcomings which he believes need to be looked at in future as the academy continues with the process of identifying and nurturing talent.

"We were targeting players from the young age of six right up to 19 and we had a very good turnout of 190 players. Ali who will leave the country on Sunday has given us an assurance that players that will be shortlisted during the clinic will be given an opportunity to go for trials at West Bromwich Albion.

"The gaffer was impressed with some players who were good at football basics and believes they only need some assistance to be future greats. I believe we have talent and those who will make it will have an opportunity to try their luck at West Brom," said Nyoni.

The BN Academy director described Ali as a passionate, enthusiastic UEFA B coach who is dedicated to developing players and teams and had the opportunity to coach in England, China, USA and Spain as well as working for professional Football clubs.

During his stay Ali and Mazhande also got a chance to visit aspiring Level Two coaches who are at a course at Oriel Boys High. He also took time to join former Zimbabwe and CAPS United international Carlos Max's at his team at Harare International School.