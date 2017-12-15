Tanzania: New UVCCM Leader Vows to Restore Dignity

Dodoma — The newly elected chairperson of the CCM youth wing, Mr Hendry James, has vowed to restore the wing's dignity and professionalism.

In his first public address since being elected, Mr James expressed determination to fight against corruption.

He underscored the need for the party's youth to embrace the spirit of patriotism and accountability.

"Our party, CCM, is currently led by a sensible leader, President John Magufuli, who focuses more on revolutionary mindset for the development of the country. We must stand at fore in supporting him," he told the party's youth.

He added that, time for the youth affiliated in ruling party to spend time in negative politics was over, urging them to think about development matters.

"In our party, nowadays, politics means development and not attacking each other verbally," he insisted.

During a brief welcoming ceremony, at least 200 youth who defected from varied opposition parties were welcomed with fanfare.