14 December 2017

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: New UVCCM Leader Vows to Restore Dignity

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Valentine Oforo

Dodoma — The newly elected chairperson of the CCM youth wing, Mr Hendry James, has vowed to restore the wing's dignity and professionalism.

In his first public address since being elected, Mr James expressed determination to fight against corruption.

He underscored the need for the party's youth to embrace the spirit of patriotism and accountability.

"Our party, CCM, is currently led by a sensible leader, President John Magufuli, who focuses more on revolutionary mindset for the development of the country. We must stand at fore in supporting him," he told the party's youth.

He added that, time for the youth affiliated in ruling party to spend time in negative politics was over, urging them to think about development matters.

"In our party, nowadays, politics means development and not attacking each other verbally," he insisted.

During a brief welcoming ceremony, at least 200 youth who defected from varied opposition parties were welcomed with fanfare.

Tanzania

'Early Sexual Involvement Puts Girls At Cervical Cancer Risk'

YOUNG girls, especially schoolgirls, who engage in sexual intercourse, should have a second thought after findings by… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.