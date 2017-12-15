Tanzania: New Anti-Poaching Squad Formed

Arusha — A new anti-poaching unit which will involve members of the police force and other security organs has been formed.

The unit has been tasked to ensure Tanzania is free from poaching by 2020.

This was announced here yesterday by the assistant director in charge of anti-poaching operations in the ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism Robert Manda.

He disclosed this when closing a two-day workshop on transboundary environmental crimes experience sharing at the Kibo Palace Hotel.

Apart from the police force, the unit will have members from the army, the Prisons Department, Immigration Department and the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB).

He added that in fighting wanton killing training on anti-poaching tactics has recently been offered to 450 rangers across the country.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Biswalo Mganga said weaknesses in prosecuting the suspects may have slackened the war against poaching.

The acting director general of the Tanzania Wildlife Authority (Tawa) Dr. James Wakibara echoed,saying the poaching menace must now be tackled from the legal side.

The meeting was sponsored by the United Nations which promised to assist Tanzania in fighting wanto killing of its wild animals for trophies in high demand abroad such as the elephant tusks and rhino horns.