14 December 2017

Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Mozambique: Four Policemen and a Soldier Arrested in Niassa

Maputo — Four Mozambican policemen and one member of the armed forces (FADM) are under arrest in the northern province of Niassa, accused of committing armed robberies between last Saturday and Monday, according to a report in Thursday's issue of the Maputo daily “Noticias”.

Alves Mate, the spokesperson of the Niassa Provincial Police Command, said the group had committed four robberies - against the shops and homes of traders in Cuamba, Mandimba and Mecula districts, and against a petrol station in Sanga district.

They had used an AK-47 assault rifle in the robberies, firing into the air to force the shop workers to obey them. The police are now in possession of the guns and other material used by the criminals and is investigated where they came from.

Mate said the provincial police command is concerned at the involvement of members of the defence and security forces in criminal activities. He added that the police force is determined to purify its ranks, and bring to justice all those police agents who commit crimes.

