Monrovia — Unity Party Standard Bearer Joseph Boakai has for the first time announced his intention to serve a one-term bid if elected President in the ensuing runoff election.

"As the campaign unfolds over the next several days, the critical question that stares us in the face is, 'what kind of Liberia do we want for our people.'

"Let us ask the critical question, who can best work with them to better deliver a country that meets their needs and general aspirations?

"Our quest to provide leadership in the next six years is about you--the people. "

"Let us now go forth, bearing in mind that this is about country and not self. We offer to be your servant and not your master.

"I, Joseph Nyumah Boakai, make a solemn pledge to serve only one term of six years with humility and love," Veep Boakai said.

VP Boakai is anticipating succeeding his boss President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, whose two-term tenure will expire early January, 2018.

His statement is similar to Pres. Sirleaf's pronouncement in 2005, when she made a campaign statement, promising, too, to go for only a six-year term.

Sirleaf, however, did not live up to her word. She would later stand as a "formidable force," in the 2011 Presidential and Legislative Election, which she won ahead of Cllr. Winston Tubman, who was the standard bearer of the Congress for Democratic Change now Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC).

But the Liberian Vice President who is eying the presidency said his pronouncement for a one-term bid is a reality because many Liberians are now eager to see a country associated with good governance in ensuring accountability, transparency, social justice as well as exposing corruption and defeating corruption.

"We will be victorious because we bring all that it takes to provide sound leadership--maturity, humility, experience, level-headedness, and vision. We bring to this table the experience of untainted years of public service and tested leadership.

"Many Liberians want a country that will be associated with good governance."

"They yearn for a leader, who will govern well to ensure accountability, transparency, social justice, expose and defeat corruption, promote equity and provide opportunities and the wise use of our resources.

"They demand a leader that can productively engage the world for the good of our people and the image of our country," VP Boakai noted.

The Unity Party Standard Bearer believed the vote of Liberians can be used as a key to unlocking the opportunities and transforming in Liberia.

These demands and expectations for better road connectivity and infrastructure, improved health care, education, increased food production, electricity, water and decent employment, according to the UP Standard Bearer, cannot be overemphasized.

"When you elect Joe Boakai, we will provide those opportunities to transform your lives.

We will work with all Liberians to fulfill their dreams for a better country; a country where corruption will not define governance and where infrastructure development and a sound economy largely controlled by Liberians will be a hallmark of our leadership," VP Boakai noted.

However, he stressed the importance of encouraging a government of inclusion that will bring on board citizens who are capable of positively contributing to Liberia, in spite of political, ethnic or religious background.

In a major press conference held at the Unity Party's headquarters in Monrovia, Thursday, December 14, he stated that these will not be achieved if partisans of UP refuse to embark on a vigorous campaign to ensure final victory in the upcoming runoff.

At the same time, VP Boakai called for the total support of President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in the runoff process.

VP Boakai, who is ending his tenure as Liberia Vice President, said the support of the party's standard bearer emeritus - President Sirleaf - is important in forging unity within the party and accomplishing a mission to safe Liberia.

According to him, President Sirleaf's involvement in cementing a political relationship among her partisans will skip their bitter past.

"I therefore call on all Unity Party partisans and all those, who have felt alienated to come together and heed the clarion call to unite behind this noble mission to save our country."

The VP, who described the President as his 'sister,' called on her to continually play her leadership role and help to strengthen his hands in forging unity within their great Party and nation.

Though according to him, the Unity Party, like many giant political parties across the world, have had some challenges and internal disagreements, but the need to show respect to partisans as well as party's officials, be it past or present.

VP Boakai wants more focus to be placed on unison in the party than dwelling on division.

He reminded them that mutual respect and unity for various Partisans will create deep and abiding love for Liberia and the preservation of peace, stability, and development of the country.

VP Boakai said: "I wish to admonish all UP partisans, our collaborators and well-wishers to continue to exercise deference and to accord due courtesies and respect to party and national leaders, especially our Standard Bearer Emeritus, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf."

He said the UP quest to celebrate a respect for the rule of law, void of violence was a commitment not only to win the elections but to ensure that every electorate's votes are counted.

VP Boakai lauded President Sirleaf for championing the cause for the upholding of rule of law, tolerance and national harmony, a foundation according to him had been laid during her 12 years tenure.

This cause according to him has resulted too many individuals hoping from party to party without loyalty to anyone or commitment to country but with false promises of jobs.

"Strangely, some are even advocating that education or training for our children does not matter. To them the only important thing is grabbing power.

For me it is not therefore simply about becoming president. This is bigger than the victory of a party.

It is about the victory of the Liberian people and the future of our Republic.

It is about saving Liberia from falling back into that abyss. I therefore call on all Liberians, no matter your party affiliation, to set aside our differences and put country above self," VP Boakai asserted.

The Liberian Vice President who is vying to replace President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, also raised concern over electorates who have become first time voters during in the pending runoff ability to make positive decisions that will not allow Liberia to experience the dark past.

Announcing the official opening of campaign for the runoff process, the UP Standard Bearer challenged partisans to vigorously campaign to ensure victory.