15 December 2017

The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Liberia: Women Group Protests At NEC

A group of women under the banner Movement for the Removal of the National Election Commission Chairman Cllr. Jerome Korkoya staged a peaceful protest Thursday, 14 December at the headquarter of the National Elections Commission (NEC) on 9th Street, Sinkor.

Speaking at the NEC Headquarters, the group's coordinator Madam Miatta Fahnbulleh said the women of Liberia are represented by diverse groups across party, religion and political affiliation, being concerned about the peace and security of the country, especially a conducive environment in which Liberians can elect their president and vice president without any fear or favor.

She echoes the group's call for President Ellen Johnson - Sirleaf to ensure the removal of Chairman Korkoya from the Commission and the full implementation of the Supreme Court ruling and mandate before the runoff election is conducted.

Madam Fahnbulleh says the group believes that the failure to adhere to their call will not only taint the hard earned peace they fought for, the legacy of being the first female President of Liberia and Africa, but will also create an insecure atmosphere and expose their children and families to unnecessary fear and instability.

By Bridgett Milton--Edited by Winston W. Parley

Liberia

