Monrovia — Dr. Clarice Ford-Kulah, a Liberian film producer, said the movie 'Providence, is a love story that unveils the Liberian culture and will attract tourist to the country.

The movie, which will be premiered today, tells the story of two sisters and the lives of two families that collided in a heart-wrenching tale of love and the pursuit of happiness. It is expected to be released in the country a month and half from now.

The film set in Liberia and Atlanta, USA, features top world class actors like Vivica A. Fox, Lisa Wu and Van Vicker.

It chronicles a beautiful tale of love, trust, betrayal, forgiveness, race, discrimination and oppression.

Dr. Kulah, who has also produced numerous films in Africa and Hollywood, stated that the intent is to unveil the relation to Liberia's past heritage.

"Providence was done in an effort to give back to Liberia, our homeland."

"We wanted to tell a compelling story that involved the African-Americans' first trip to Africa after the abolishment of slavery. We also wanted to tell a love story, one that would bring healing, forgiveness, and peace to our nation.

Additionally, it was our desire to give back to the Liberian film industry, to producing a film that could prove the financial viability of our work and attract distributors from all walks of life."

"The film relates to Liberia's past in that it shows our unsettled beginnings."

"It also relates to our past by showing the intentions of the founding fathers and the importance of understanding other people before passing judgment."

"I believe it will impact Liberia by showing both our uniqueness and similarities in an effort to bring peace, healing, forgiveness, and togetherness between the masses.

She was flanked by a Liberian actor Zubin Cooper and Director of photography editor and Associate producer Chris Leonard Peters.

Dr. Kulah said her inspiration is telling the story of Liberian culture:

"I remember the stories of Providence Island, so I wanted to give back to the movie industry and bring in tourists to my country."

She disclosed that Silverbird cinema has given the chance for the movie to be in the theatre and it is the first Liberia film to be in the theatre.

Dr. Kulah called for support for producers, directors, artists and actors as they strive to build the culture industry.

"Doing the movies and bringing the people from Hollywood was huge; we were promised sponsorship but it didn't work out."

"It's expensive here, what I'm paying here to do the premier is costly," she said.

Cooper said the aim of the movie is to establish a link between Liberian and American film makers adding that casts in the film came from Ghana, Grand Bassa and the United Kingdom.

On the issue of piracy, Associate producer Chris Leonard Peters said it is government's responsibility to protect the works done by artists and producers.

He said it is regrettable that producers spent their money and cannot get a dime in return due to the weak implementation of copyright.