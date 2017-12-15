15 December 2017

South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Amajita Into COSAFA U20 Champs Final Against Lesotho

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa coach Thabo Senong has said his Amajita charges will go back to the drawing board and plan for the 2017 Mopani Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Championships final against neighbours Lesotho in Kitwe on Saturday.

South Africa defeated Egypt 1-0 to book their place in the decider on Thursday, while Lesotho edged Uganda 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at full-time. The Amajita goal came from Luvuyo Mkatshana in the 41st minute.

Senong described Egypt as tough opposition that gave his charges a good run for their money.

'We played against a very good team. The Egyptians are very good but we had to stick to our game-plan. We knew that they would dominate possession and we were always waiting for the right moment to play on transition,' he said.

But Senong said his team's performance in the tournament would count for nothing if they do not come up with a specific game-plan for Lesotho.

'We came to this tournament to develop players and you can see that in the four games we have played, the team has developed gradually. Ahead of the final, we will go back to the drawing board because the cup final will be a different ball game all together,' he said.

South Africa are looking to add to their five regional titles at this level, while Lesotho have yet to lift the trophy having twice before lost in the decider.

South Africa

Christo Wiese Resigns from Steinhoff Supervisory Board

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") - The Company is providing the following update further to its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.