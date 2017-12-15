South Africa coach Thabo Senong has said his Amajita charges will go back to the drawing board and plan for the 2017 Mopani Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Championships final against neighbours Lesotho in Kitwe on Saturday.

South Africa defeated Egypt 1-0 to book their place in the decider on Thursday, while Lesotho edged Uganda 6-5 on penalties after a 0-0 draw at full-time. The Amajita goal came from Luvuyo Mkatshana in the 41st minute.

Senong described Egypt as tough opposition that gave his charges a good run for their money.

'We played against a very good team. The Egyptians are very good but we had to stick to our game-plan. We knew that they would dominate possession and we were always waiting for the right moment to play on transition,' he said.

But Senong said his team's performance in the tournament would count for nothing if they do not come up with a specific game-plan for Lesotho.

'We came to this tournament to develop players and you can see that in the four games we have played, the team has developed gradually. Ahead of the final, we will go back to the drawing board because the cup final will be a different ball game all together,' he said.

South Africa are looking to add to their five regional titles at this level, while Lesotho have yet to lift the trophy having twice before lost in the decider.