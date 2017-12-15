Liberia: Govt Asks for 2-Week Postponement in U.S.$10.7m Vehicles Debt Case

After years of delay the Government of Liberia (GOL) yesterday at the Commercial Court conceded that it owes Prestige and Alliance Motors the amount of US$10.7 million for vehicles and spare parts.

The stunning confession was made during the hearing of the matter that has lingered in Court since 2012 without any sitting to determine its merits and demerits.

At yesterday's hearing, which was intended to set the stage for the beginning of the case, a government lawyer, Augustine Fayiah, arose and prayed the court to suspend the case for about two weeks to enable them consult with Prestige and Alliance Motors.

"We are requesting for a postponement of the matter for two weeks to allow us discuss with the other party before coming back to the court," Fayiah pleaded yesterday.

However, Prestige's lead lawyer, Moses Paegar, did not oppose the government's request for two weeks to find an amicable solution to the payment.

"We have been engaging the government to see reason and help us find a solution about the payment, which has not happened for years, but since they have asked for that, we cannot be opposed to it," Paegar stated.

Immediately, after the parties' agreement, Chief Judge Eva Mappy Morgan accepted the request with a caveat.

"Go back to your clients and tell them that it was you people who have agreed for the two weeks suspension of the hearing and not the court," Judge Morgan noted.

The case resumed when Sherman and Sherman Law Firm, representing the legal interests of businessman George Haddad, in 2012 filed a lawsuit against the Liberian government contending that from 2000 to 2008, Haddad sold and repaired vehicles and supplied spare parts amounting to US$10.7 million to several government institutions. Unfortunately, government is yet to pay the debt, despite Haddad's plea for justice.

Lebanese business mogul George Haddad is the Chief Executive Officer of Prestige Motors Corporation and Alliance Motors Corporation.