Tanzania: CUF Dismisses Reports On Lipumba's Sickness

Dar es Salaam — The CUF faction led by embattled national chairman, Prof Ibrahim Lipumba, has dismissed reports circulating on social media that Prof Lipumba is seriously sick.

Reports circulating on social media on Friday, December 15, say Prof Lipumba had a heart attack and was rushed to The Aga Khan Hospital in the city.

"Doctors say his condition is deteriorating. Therefore, there are possibilities that he may be taken to Muhimbili National Hospital (MNH)," reads part of a circulating report.

Speaking to The Citizen on Friday, the CUF faction's National Communication Director Abdul Kambaya dismissed the reports, saying Prof Lipumba was in good health and was expected to lead an important meeting in the afternoon.

"Prof Lipumba is expected to chair the party's consultative meeting this afternoon at our Buguruni headquarters to evaluate the November 26 by-elections performance and our participation in the January by-elections to elect legislators and councillors," he said in a telephone interview.

"There are people, who want the professor to be in trouble, but this isn't the case. I welcome your newspaper to witness what I'm saying and hold an interview with him if you wish."

A source at The Aga Khan Hospital, who preferred anonymity because he is not the hospital's spokesperson declined to say the hospital had received Prof Lipumba.

Intraparty political stalemate has split the second largest opposition party into two factions. The first is led by Prof Lipumba and the other by secretary-general Seif Sharif Hamad.