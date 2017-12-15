15 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Queen of Emerald Nigeria Reaffirms Campaign Against Cervical Cancer

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ikenna Ekwerike

The project director, Queen of Emerald Nigeria organisation, Ambassador Uche Okafor, organiser of the Queen of Emerald Nigeria pageant has reaffirmed the commitment of his orgainsation as a platform to raise beauty queens who will lead the campaign against cervical cancer among women in Nigeria.

In a statement released recently in Lagos, Okafor stated that entry for the 2018, season 3 edition, dubbed 'the Classic Edition' has opened for healthy, intelligent and decent Nigerian girls from 18 to 28 years who will contest for the prestigious Queen of Emerald Nigeria crown.

He explained that the main aim of the pageant was to raise beauty queens who will lead the awareness campaign on cervical cancer as well as help to bring out the best in young Nigerian women including building their self-confidence, personal development and increase their drive for success.

"We are partnering with cancer awareness organisations, individuals and brands like Medicaid cancer foundation, TUM Group, Optimal Cancer Foundation, Dallas Hair Cosmetics Nigeria, Amazing Amazon Initiatives, Noble and Creative Minds Africa Foundation, amongst others.

"In addition to winning the prestigious crown, an official car will be attached to the office of Queen of Emerald Nigeria 2018, a trip to an African country and an opportunity of being brand ambassador and of course, an international cervical cancer awareness ambassador," Okafor added.

He announced that an audition tour to 12 cities across Nigeria will kick off in the month of March 2018, starting with Ibadan on the 3rd, Benin and Asaba 4th, Awka and Enugu 10th. Others are Owerri 11th, Port Harcourt 17th, Calabar 18th, Abuja 24th, Kogi 25th, and then Ogun and Lagos 31st March, 2018.

Nigeria

Nigerians Score Buhari 52% On Governance

Nigerians have given President Muhammadu Buhari a job performance rating of 52 per cent on governance in the 2017… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.