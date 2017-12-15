Nigeria: Queen of Emerald Nigeria Reaffirms Campaign Against Cervical Cancer

The project director, Queen of Emerald Nigeria organisation, Ambassador Uche Okafor, organiser of the Queen of Emerald Nigeria pageant has reaffirmed the commitment of his orgainsation as a platform to raise beauty queens who will lead the campaign against cervical cancer among women in Nigeria.

In a statement released recently in Lagos, Okafor stated that entry for the 2018, season 3 edition, dubbed 'the Classic Edition' has opened for healthy, intelligent and decent Nigerian girls from 18 to 28 years who will contest for the prestigious Queen of Emerald Nigeria crown.

He explained that the main aim of the pageant was to raise beauty queens who will lead the awareness campaign on cervical cancer as well as help to bring out the best in young Nigerian women including building their self-confidence, personal development and increase their drive for success.

"We are partnering with cancer awareness organisations, individuals and brands like Medicaid cancer foundation, TUM Group, Optimal Cancer Foundation, Dallas Hair Cosmetics Nigeria, Amazing Amazon Initiatives, Noble and Creative Minds Africa Foundation, amongst others.

"In addition to winning the prestigious crown, an official car will be attached to the office of Queen of Emerald Nigeria 2018, a trip to an African country and an opportunity of being brand ambassador and of course, an international cervical cancer awareness ambassador," Okafor added.

He announced that an audition tour to 12 cities across Nigeria will kick off in the month of March 2018, starting with Ibadan on the 3rd, Benin and Asaba 4th, Awka and Enugu 10th. Others are Owerri 11th, Port Harcourt 17th, Calabar 18th, Abuja 24th, Kogi 25th, and then Ogun and Lagos 31st March, 2018.