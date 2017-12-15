15 December 2017

This Day (Lagos)

Nigeria: Boboye Pleased With Plateau Utd Display Against CHAN Eagles

Plateau United coach Kennedy Boboye has said he is pleased with his team's improved display against the CHAN Eagles in an NPFL Invitational Tournament match-up in Kano.

The match ended in a goalless draw, but the NPFL champions Plateau United stepped up their game after a series of indifferent outings at the Ahlan Pre-Season Tournament also in Kano.

The Jos club held their own against the home-based Eagles with their new signing Tosin Omoyele named Man of the Match.

"Plateau United struggled at the Ahlan Tournament because we were not as prepared as the other clubs. But you could see it was a different team against the CHAN Eagles," Boboye told SCORENigeria.com.ng

"We played as if this were our last game on earth," added Plateau United defender Terna Suswan.

Eagles coach Salisu Yusuf said he is using this competition to test the players he will pick for next month's CHAN in Morocco.

"We are testing players, we played eight new players against Plateau United and the result of the match does not matter.

"The players took responsibilities and they did not do too badly.

"We will try another new set of players for our next game against Enyimba," concludes the Eagles coach.

