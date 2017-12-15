15 December 2017

South Africa: Choose Life - or the ANC Shall Surely Perish

Is President Jacob Zuma's sense of self-preservation so much stronger than his sense of professional ethics in his role as a public servant? By BISHOP MALUSI MPUMLWANA.

For the second time in a week, President Zuma has been lectured by the High Court on the basic doctrine of the conflict of interest as it applies in the State's Executive Authority.

The question to ask, in the wake of this, is why it is that the president is unable to perceive this patently obvious situation in the exercise of his official duties. Is the president's sense of self-preservation so much stronger than his sense of professional ethics in his role as a public servant?

In quick succession this week, South African citizens have seen consecutive High Court judgments against President Zuma, citing the unavoidable conclusion of conflict of interest in the exercise of his official mandate as president of the republic. The second judgement has "red-carded" the president on his failure in his responsibility to take seriously the Public Protector's report on State Capture and corruption, and instead follow his self-preservation instinct.

One of these judgments cleared the way for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) to execute the long-standing counts of...

