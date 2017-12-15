Nigeria: RCCG Donates Neo-Natal Care Equipment to Massey Street Children Hospital

Massey Street Children Hospital Lagos is the latest beneficiary of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) intervention of the Redeemed Christian Church of God Lagos Province 44, with the donation of neo-natal care equipment & hospital relief materials.

The gesture, according to the Pastor in Charge of the Province, Pastor Amos Emovon, is to improve the quality of health care services at the hospital especially neo-natal care, increase the survival rate of very low birth-weight and premature infants thereby increasing the infrastructural support for enhancing the capabilities of the hospital.

While handing over the equipment comprising 1 unit of Standard Infant Incubator, 12 units of Bed Pans and 1 Roll (about 50 metres) of Mackintosh, he said it was in alignment with the vision and mission of the RCCG Mission which regularly embarks on various CSR Initiatives directly and through its various Parishes/Areas/Zones as a way of positively impacting the quality of lives within the communities the parishes are located.

Flanked by the Assistant Pastor in Charge of the Province (CSR), Pastor Ajibola Opeoluwa-Calebs and other dignitaries, he said "the RCCG Lagos Province 44 appreciates the effort of government. We also appreciate the contribution of our extremely knowledgeable doctors and medical personnel. However, without adequate equipment especially in the neo-natal care department, we may not be able to reduce infant mortality rate. Thus, these items are being donated to help our doctors and medical personnel to improve the quality of neo-natal care, increase the survival rate of very low birth-weight and premature babies and thereby increasing the infrastructural support for enhancing the capabilities of the hospital".

He listed previous mega CSR interventions of the Province to include Supply of Medical Equipment to Randle Children Hospital, Equipping & Commissioning of an ICT Laboratory for Aguda Junior Grammar School, Renovation & Donation of Security Equipment to Four Divisional Police Stations in Surulere, Renovation of the Dining Hall, Kitchen and Boys Hostel of Modupe Cole Memorial Child Care & Treatment Home, Provision of Exercise Books, Science Text books to Epetedo High School and Skill Acquisitions and Empowerment of over 200 unemployed /underemployed people.

Others include Eye testing, Provision of Glasses and Surgery for the elderly around Lagos Island, Provision of Boreholes to several communities, Provision of Street Light, Monthly feeding within the Province communities, Various Medical/Health Awareness Interventions, etc.

While appreciating the gesture, Medical Director, Massey Street Children Hospital, Dr. Aina Oluwagbenga said the church has really met the hospital in its critical area of needs, noting that the equipment would go a long way to improve neo-natal care in the facility.