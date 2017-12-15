Somalia: MPs Back Down On Farmaajo Impeachment

A planned motion to impeach Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has been dropped by Member of Parliaments. In a press conference held in Mogadishu Somali Mp Ahmed Mohamed Shaciir who spearheaded the efforts to impeach announced they a change of heart.

"I decided to do this for the sake of the country and good heart of the President" he said.

It was alleged that UAE had offered up to $50000 to sway MPs into pushing for a vote of no confidence against Farmaajo claims that have yet to be clarified.

"I can't work for the interest of foreign country as I swear to be loyal to my country" he said without mentioning the name of the country.