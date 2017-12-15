15 December 2017

Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Somalia: MPs Back Down On Farmaajo Impeachment

Tagged:

Related Topics

A planned motion to impeach Somali president Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo has been dropped by Member of Parliaments. In a press conference held in Mogadishu Somali Mp Ahmed Mohamed Shaciir who spearheaded the efforts to impeach announced they a change of heart.

"I decided to do this for the sake of the country and good heart of the President" he said.

It was alleged that UAE had offered up to $50000 to sway MPs into pushing for a vote of no confidence against Farmaajo claims that have yet to be clarified.

"I can't work for the interest of foreign country as I swear to be loyal to my country" he said without mentioning the name of the country.

Somalia

Musa Bihi Abdi Took Oath of Office As Somaliland 5th President

Ruling Kulmiye party's Musa Bihi Abdi took oath of office as Somaliland's fifth president on Wednesday to serve the… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.