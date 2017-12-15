15 December 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Somalia: Musa Bihi Abdi Took Oath of Office As Somaliland 5th President

By Oumer Endris

Ruling Kulmiye party's Musa Bihi Abdi took oath of office as Somaliland's fifth president on Wednesday to serve the country for the next five years.

On the occasion which took place in the capital Hargeisa, President Abdi urged citizens as well as the international community to work jointly for the unity of Somalilanders.

The president also pledged to prioritize and strive for the alleviation of threats including social instability and other relating problems such as poverty,youth unemployment, maladministration, poor healthcare and lack of education.

He as well vowed to boost women's participation in the country's political affairs.

The new president affirms to strengthen bilateral ties and peaceful coexistence among neighboring countries including Ethiopia. Abdurrahman Irro, opposition party's contender, conceded the defeat and expressed interest to work for the peace and development of Somaliland.

For her part, EU Ambassador Veronique Lerenzo said Somaliland has put the example for peaceful and democratic election which prides all Somalis across the world. "As the peaceful and inclusive election took place, the new president should fulfill the promises and serve all the people while moving the country forward in all aspects."

