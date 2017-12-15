Ethiopia: Is It Time to Pull AMISOM Out?

Following the August 30, 2017 United Nations Security Council's resolution 2372, AMISOM has begun taking steps of "realignment and redeployment of troops in all the sectors" as part of the "gradual and phased" pull out of the force from Somalia--handing over the full responsibility of security to Somalia National Security Forces (SNSF).

But in the eye of experts who ponder developments in Somalia, the mid October's deadliest terrorist attack in Mogadishu seems to alert all players into reconsidering the decision.

Some even question the capacity of SNSF in carrying out the entire task of ensuring peace and security in Somalia--a country two times bigger than Germany.

Mekele University political science Asst. Prof. Yemane Zereay argues that the current status of al-shabbab should be evaluated both within internal context of Somalia and external global realities.

Internally, the extremist group's backbone has been crushed by the multinational forces of AMISOM which includes the gallant Ethiopian troops. Hence, the group has resorted to targeting civilians and other targets using terrorism as a desperate means. "The deadliest car blast that killed several hundreds of Somalis in the capital Mogadishu last October 14 can be an example in this regard." Externally, countries that possibly harbor the extremists' ill-fated actions are now busy of handling their own internal affaris. "Few Arab countries that are implicated in providing material and financial supports to the group seem not to direct their resources to be turned into ashes, as the countries benefit more if they direct resources to their internal affairs.

However, in my view, as the African Union troops gear up to leave Somalia, the groups will likely rebuild their capacities and intensify attacks. The drawing down of AMISOM will encourage the group and its allies to intensify their lethal actions and undermine the gains made so far, he adds. "At this time in point, the Somali national security services are, despite receiving some international supports, still weak to install peace and security in the entire Somalia."

I doubt that the military training, equipment, and other facilities can allow SNSF to handover the peace and security of Somalia. In fact, the force is gaining holistic experience in increasingly involving in a larger role in combat operations. "

It is good to see SNSF taking over the security tasks, but a range of issues from training, and equipping the force with modern practices and armament is still a task on the table, he says. [In a recent post on AMISOM web page, the Special Representative of the Chairperson of the African Union Commission (SRCC) for Somalia, Ambassador Francisco Madeira also called on stakeholders to urgently support SNSF in all areas.]

More than anything, the Somalia leadership should also look inward rather than outward. The commitment to realize peace and stability should mainly be the task of Somalis and their government.

In addition, Puntland and the Somalialand as well as the main Somalia Federal Government should come to round table to arrest the instability in the region, he underscores.

A researcher and political analyst who spoke on condition of anonymity indicates that the move in reducing AMISOM forces is immature. Unlike, Yemane, this analyst argues that for the first time in history, Gulf countries are consolidating their foothold in the Horn of Africa, and this might end up being counterproductive for Somalia and beyond as players' interests may remain divided and conflicting one another.

Unless the African Union (AU) and member states remain committed, the security dynamics of the region may take a different shape, he says, adding aids are likely to funnel to terrorists and others from the region's historic foes.

He also takes the opportunity to say that Ethiopia's positive influence through IGAD should continue to strengthen the sub-regional organization's [IGAD] capacity so that security efforts could be carried out with own resources.

To Dr. Costantinos Berhutesfa, political analyst, the reduction and the gradual departure of AMISOM is so untimely. He states: "Given... the historically weak and divided nature of the Somali state, experts fear AMISOM's departure because its umbilical cord is hooked to donor money, will be premature. It seems highly unlikely that the SNSF and state institutions would be ready in just three years, given the current state of the security situation."

He makes clear that a more viable option would be a longer transition. The challenge for AMISOM is that its successful exit strategy from Somalia ... pivots on availability of donor funds and commitment of troop contributing nations: Burundi, Ethiopia, Kenya and Uganda. "Momentously, it relies on these two trajectories to bring peace and security to Somalia.

In fact, funding challenges is one of the key issues in keeping the AMISOM forces until the SNSF starts operating in full swing. In this regard, IGAD Executive Secretary Amb. Mahboub M. Maalim told The Ethiopian Herald that EU's 20 percent funding cut is one instance that may harm the troops ability and availability.

To him, any cut of available resources of AMISOM has negative effect in galvanizing achievement gained so far. "We appreciate what EU do with us all this time, we cannot delude ourselves into thinking that EU pay to AMISOM to eternity ... as member states we need to find mechanism to ensure that the gains are not hampered by such cuts."

He says that the AU should make its funding schemes practical by enabling member countries fulfill their commitments.

To Dr. Costantinos AU's argument lies on the fact that its troops are bleeding while the West is paying only in money. If one follows this line of argument, the 20 percent cut would make maters so challenging.

He finally suggests that "without political commitment from the AU states and funders, AMISOM cannot have the human power or equipment to rout al-Shabaab, exhaustively."