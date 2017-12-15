Ethiopia: Shopping Malls, Business Centers - Cultural Ambassadors?

Culture is the manifestation of people's identity. People manifest their culture in different ways. Irrespective of their political or the level of their economic levels of growth, individuals promote and appraise their culture in different ways. Religious Holidays are one of the ways people reflect their socio-cultural values. Using their old age tradition, individuals celebrate holidays in various forms. Despite the challenges from globalization, traditional societies have kept on enjoying their holidays. Ethiopians are among these societies who kept on their cultural values in times of holidays. But it does not mean that the pressure from globalization is an easy one. Christmas is one of the holidays that many Ethiopians mark along with the local version of the holiday Gena.

As the month of December enters, there is always an expectation to celebrate European New Year and the Birth of Jesus Christ. Though this holiday [Christmas] is a Western by origin, it is common to observe shops in Addis Ababa decorated with Christmas trees and others that reflect Western culture. This is especially true in malls where several business centers are located.

For long, there was no culture of using malls for marketing purpose in Ethiopia. Due to several reasons, buying and selling practices had restricted to the traditional open market system--with some exceptions where some supermarkets that operate in Addis Ababa. Most were not buildings that are deliberately designed for marketing purpose.

However, following the economic boom of the country, we are now witnessing several malls allover Addis Ababa. These malls are becoming a center where individuals can buy the desire of their heart within a single distance. Several malls that are found in the city are serving their guests in this regard. Both local as well as foreign citizens frequent them every day.

These malls are not only serving as a business centers. They are also places where one can observe cultural centers where both traditional and modern cultures are entertaining. This is visible in times of holidays.

Whenever this writer passes through Megenanga, eastern Addis, he always observes something different that catches his attention. This is especially true in times of holidays-both Muslim and Christian. Using this as an opportunity the writer had a chance to talk to the Marketing officer of one of the malls, Webeshet Abera.

According Webshet, Ethiopia is rich in various cultures. Though these cultural values are visible in every corner, they become more visible in times of holidays. Shops and malls are agents in promoting both local and traditional cultures in this regard.

According to him, if properly handled, malls and business centers can be used as a center to promote local cultural values. As a land of diverse Nations, Nationalities and Peoples, Ethiopian cultural values can be promoted using these malls as cultural ambassadors besides their use as business centers. Since malls and business centers are frequented by local and foreign customers, we can promote and show our identity to others.

"If we only focus on the Western culture at the expense of ours, it can't surprise foreign customers as they have already known more about it. However, if we promote our culture, it will catch their attention, they can buy our goods, and they can understand our diverse culture... ."

According to Webeshet, if there is willing and interest, it is not difficult to decorate malls with traditional cultural values and promote our identity to foreign customers.

For instance last Muslim Eid al-Fitr holiday, live camel was brought into the mall. This is to show the attachment of camel and the Arabian culture. Likewise, a sheep was brought and tied in the mall for Ethiopian Easter.

We are now found in the month of December where the Western society is ready to celebrate the New Year and Christmas. Thus, while decorating the mall with Christmas malls we can also promote our local Gena holiday.

Similarly, Mikias Bekele, runs his own business in one of the malls in Addis Ababa. He has a firm belief that everyone is an ambassador to promote cultural values. "In this globalized world where local cultures are being threatened by the imported ones, we have the responsibility in preserving our identity." In this regard, parents have responsibility in encouraging their children to love their culture.

If children grow in a system that discourages local culture they do not get identity crisis in their later ages. However, if parents invest in their children, the result will be positive. They will be proponents of their culture. According to Mikias, several malls that are being opened in the city can play their role. When parents took their children to such malls, there is will be an opportunity to enjoy with local cultural values.

Emebet Getachew is the owner of dressing shop in one of the biggest mall in the capital. For her, holidays are best opportunities to reflect our cultural values. "When we celebrate holiday we will glorify our Lord. At the same time we also promote our culture."

Alemu Fetene, is among the people who are against the impact of cultural globalization. For him, importing and accepting foreign cultures without any filtration have long term impact on our cultural values.

He said, this is a globalized era where a given country or people will share the value of others without any filtration. "Christmas is one of them where we practice Western culture at the expense of ours. We Ethiopians have our identity. We have an age old culture. Unlike most African countries we did not experience colonialism. For that reason our culture is not affected by it. For this reason we have to preserve, promote and use our identity as well as transfer it to the next generation. In this regard, business centers and malls can play a great role in promoting local cultures."