Ethiopia: President Holds Talks With IMF Director

President Dr. Mulatu Teshome and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde exchanged views on key issues relating to Ethiopia's successive economic growth at the National Palace here yesterday.

Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Meles Alem, who attended the session, told journalists that the two sides' discussions included areas of strengthening cooperation to expedite the socio-economic progress of Ethiopia.

As to him apart from carrying out talks on the past decades of economic growth, the director visited Eastern Industrial Zone at Dukem town, in Oromia State, to get first hand information on the country's developmental feats.

She also appreciated the government for its endeavors in expanding the necessary economic infrastructure that guarantees sustainable growth across the nation, Meles said.

Ethiopia is one of the founding members of IMF, it was learnt.