15 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Govt to Issue N150 Billion Sovereign Green Bond Monday

By Chidimma C. Okeke

The Federal Government will on Monday issue the first N150 billion green bond actions to finance green projects to achieve its Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) towards Paris agreement.

The green bonds are used exclusively to fund projects that have specific environment and climate benefits.

Speaking yesterday at Green Bond Investment Forum in Abuja, the Director General of Debt Management Office (DMO) Mrs Patience Oniha said the pilot project would cost about N10.60 billion even as the balance would spread across the budget.

The event according to her is to focus largely on technical issues on green bonds and the transaction summary.

She said government will use the money for specific projects classified as green.

The pilot projects are Energizing Education Program (EEP), Renewable Energy Micro Utility (REMU), Afforestation programme and Clean Energy Transportation.

