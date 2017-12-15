15 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Ex-Labour Party Scribe Backs NGO Bill

By Adegun Ibidapo Gbenga

A former National Secretary of Labour Party (LP), Mr Kayode Ajulo, has thrown his weight behind the NGO Regulatory Commission Bill.

Ajulo, in a memorandum submitted to the House of Representatives, which began a public hearing on the bill on Wednesday, noted that when it came on board, the commission would be saddled with the responsibility of issuing renewable licenses to NGOs so as to monitor their activities.

He wondered why some Nigerians were against the bill on the grounds that there were enough laws that only needed to be implemented.

The former LP leader said he was of the firm belief that there should be a regulatory framework for NGOs and CSOs.

"In the United States and other civilized climes, NGOs are regulated and not muzzled as speculated by the antagonists of this bill. It is highly impossible to float an NGO without proper and detailed accountability in the United States.

"It is thus an appropriate step in the right direction for the country to emulate these advanced countries by establishing a regulatory body for NGOs.

"It is important for government to know the financial strength of every NGO, how funds are sourced and for what purpose they is used," he said.

