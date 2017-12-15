Nigeria: Contract Cost of 150km Lagos-Ibadan Rail Project May Go Up

Lagos — With a growing list of unexpected obstructions in the construction of the 150km Lagos-Ibadan standard gauge rail project, the contract cost estimated at $1.5bn (N458bn) may increase, Daily Trust can report.

This is however hinged on credible evidence that would warrant such project variation, according to the Minister of Transportation, Mr. Rotimi Amaechi. The tracks laying is to commence in April.

"We don't know whether there would be cost overrun because of these challenges that we never envisaged. I am saying that if there would be... Don't forget that Nigerians will say no but if they present a credible cost overrun, they would be compelled to go to the cabinet to present an argument that there is a cost overrun as a result of unexpected obstructions."

He stated this in response to a question by Daily Trust while interacting with journalists during the week after inspecting the project sites in Lagos and Ogun states.

Daily Trust reports that major obstructions have hampered the smooth take-off of the project in Lagos and Ogun. They included bridges, gas pipelines, transmission lines, water and drainages, among others.

The issue with bridge may have been solved with the Federal Government and the Lagos State government agreeing to pull down two bridges at Jibowu and Costain.

A primary school at Awado in Ewekoro LG of Ogun State is to be relocated and the contractor is expected to build another befitting block of classrooms for the school.

Explaining the modalities for the demolition, Amaechi explained at the end of the meeting with the contractor, China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC), and other stakeholders including the Lagos and Ogun government officials, that the Federal Government would construct two new bridges at Costain before the current ones are demolished.

He said, "We have agreed with the governor on the arrangement we have to make. What we agreed is that we would construct two new bridges at Costain so that by the time we finish them, we can then demolish the existing ones. With the one at Jibowu, we would do the flyover across that area and demolish the Jibowu bridge. That we have decided."

Though the existing Abuja-Kaduna standard gauge which cost $855m is a 186km line, the Lagos-Ibadan line is expected to be a double-track with extension to Apapa, Nigeria's premier port in Lagos.

Speaking further, Amaechi said "Some of the things we encountered, for example where we checked the gas pipeline (in Ogun), it is a gas station. Even if it is not on the right of way, if you don't block it, the noise or the vibration from the train can trigger explosion.

"Our target is December 2018. Whatever we meet we face. Don't pre-empt us. Supposing we are not on tour with you, how would you have known those challenges?

"Just be rest assured that we are chasing the Chinese to finish in 2018. Don't forget the contract is three years. That's their own agreement but our own agreement is we need it in 2019 January," the minister said.