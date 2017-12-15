15 December 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Rapper Tours 25 Tertiary Institutions, Thrills 20,000 Students

By Risikat Ramoni

Lagos — Raymond Aboriomoh popularly called Dremo Drizzy has toured over 25 tertiary institutions during his three months nationwide tour, he said.

The tour tagged the Dremo Xperience tour saw him thrilling over 20,000 students at Baze University in Abuja, Kwara State University in Ilorin, and University of Ibadan among others.

The rapper cum recording artiste signed on to Davido Music Worldwide performed songs like Felaback, Ojere, WHO, and many more.

Students were also treated to pulsating performances from Wale Turner, Flex B, Dapo Turburna, Bella, among others.

