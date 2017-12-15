Nigeria: I Never Thought of Graduating With 1st Class - Abu Graduand

Lagos — Aliu Abdullateef Eleran, an indigene of Ilorin, Kwara State, was the cynosure during the recent convocation of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria having emerged as the best graduate.

The Accounting graduate had done an advanced level programme, IJMB in Kwara State College of Education School of Basic and Remedial Studies in 2013 before he gained admission into the university.

The 23 year old who won the departmental and faculty award in a chat with Daily Trust Youth Ville described his feat as a blessing from God.

He said, "I thank Almighty Allah for His blessings, favour and guidance on me. I consider the success a big blessing from Allah. Really, I didn't start with a first class Grade Point (GP) and I wasn't even thinking of graduating with it at first though I always believe any feat is achievable.

"I started thinking of it when I was in second semester 200- level when my results started to improve and I was really determined and prayerful. Glory be to God, today I am the best graduating student in Kongo Campus with CGPA of 4.78," Eleran noted.

He was spurred to graduate in flying colours by the encouragement and support of his parents.

Part of his challenges was adjusting himself to the new environment, financial challenges among others but he surmounted them.

The accountant to be advised the Youths to be determined, work hard, pray harder and stay guided.