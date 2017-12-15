15 December 2017

The Observer (Kampala)

Ugandans Deserve Good Governance - Dutch Ambassador

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Urn

The Dutch Ambassador to Uganda, Henk Jan Bakker, says Ugandans deserve good governance as key in their wellbeing and development.

Ambassador Bakker made the remarks while launching the 2016/17 Local Government councils scorecard assessment in Kampala.

Ambassador Bakker, also spoke in his capacity as board chair of the Democratic Governance Facility (DGF), which sponsors the scorecard assessment.

Good governance is about promoting eight pillars of governance, namely accountability, transparency, rule of law, efficiency, effectiveness, inclusiveness, among others.

The scorecard, which measures five variables - legislative role, accountability, planning and budgeting, monitoring service delivery and contact with electorate - covers 35 districts.

In the scorecard, Gulu emerged best district, and its district chairperson, Martin Ojara Mapenduzi, too emerged best chairperson.

Ambassador Bakker says after 25 years, decentralisation, as a policy, has had mixed results. He says while decentralisation has increased local participation and sense of local ownership, increased school enrollment and provision of services like clean and safe water, studies also show that the successes have not been proportionate to the massive resources and funds used.

Bakker says challenges like inadequate financing, corruption, inequality, nepotism, poor local revenue mobilisation, conflicts, among others, continue to curtail the effectiveness and efficiency of decentralization and local governments.

Ambassador Bakker says it is crucial that issues raised in the scorecard, like need for transparency, accountability, responsive governments, and effectiveness among others are followed. He said ACODE's objectives of policies that work rhyme with DGF's mission of deepening good governance.

Ambassador Bakker encourages peer-to-peer learning and visits by among districts as one way of deepening good governance, citing the best farmer competition which has seen winners transforming into leaders and exemplary farmers.

ACODE executive director, Dr Arthur Bainomugisha, says the scorecard is not meant to name-and-shame but rather to strengthen democratic decentralization and encourage leadership that is responsive to citizens' demands.

Dr Bainomugisha says a key policy problem is how to improve the citizens' demands for public goods and services and governments' responsiveness in supplying, effectively and efficiently, the public goods and services demanded.

He noted that districts and leaders that performed poorly in previous assessments transformed into better performers after following on their weaknesses. The best district chairperson, Gulu's Mapenduzi, says they use the scorecard to fine-tune their engagements with the citizens.

Luweero district chairperson, Ronald Ndawula, one of the top performers, says he uses the feat to prove to voters his ability to perform and deliver, a strong reason why he has been reelected.

Uganda

Uganda, Egypt Out of Cosafa U20 Tournament

South Africa will take on Lesotho in the final of the 2017 Mopani Copper Mines COSAFA Under-20 Championships after their… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.