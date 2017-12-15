Zimbabwe: PSL Board Indaba Today

Premier Soccer League clubs will get the biggest hint of who will be granted the next broadcasting rights when the top-flight body's governors convene in Harare for an extraordinary meeting today. All the 18 Premier Soccer League club representatives will be at the indaba. Premier Soccer League communications and media liaison officer Kudzai Bare said items on the agenda include "a review of the 2017 season and to prepare for the next season."

Bare confirmed that the SuperSport deal would also be discussed. The league is then expected after the indaba to release information pertaining to a number of issues including the breakdown of the 2017 prize money. A number of clubs including Dynamos are eagerly waiting for the disbursements of the prize money so that they can give the players some of the money they owe them.

The landmark six-year SuperSport deal which has expired is also expected to take centre stage during the deliberations as the clubs seek a new start from 2018. The SuperSport deal expires at a time another potential suitor Kwese Sport has emerged on the scene and has been making some inroads.

In their review, the elite clubs will also have to look at themselves critically and see if their conduct during the season was in the best interests of marketing the game. There were too many problems witnessed at Premiership matches which made a mockery of the biggest league in Zimbabwe.

These include a spate of abandoned matches, pitch invasions and acts of hooliganism throughout the season. Not even the hefty fines imposed by the PSL disciplinary committee seemed to be a deterrent as clubs failed to rein in on their supporters. The PSL to their credit also organised a workshop on hooliganism in Kadoma with FIFA head of security in Zimbabwe Brighton Mudzamiri among the speakers.