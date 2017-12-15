A soldier shot himself on the hand after his service pistol discharged during a beer brawl putting paid to claims that the country's military personnel are now turning into villains.

Albert Alifeyo, 29, a lance corporal attached to the 4 Brigade Intelligence Company in Masvingo, is receiving treatment at the Provincial Hospital under military police guard as a result of the injury.

The incident took place on the night of 8 December when Alifeyo went to a bar clad in his Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) uniform and armed with his Makarov service pistol, serial number ZA0283.

An internal memo between the ZNA and the Zimbabwe Republic Police, gleaned by NewZimbabwe.com, shows that Alifeyo started drinking beer with other patrons until an argument over smoking dagga within the bar ensued.

"In the process the accused disturbed Tendai Nguwo who was playing snooker. When Nguwo tried to reason with him the soldier challenged him and took Nguwo's beer and smashed it on the floor resulting in a misunderstanding between the two.

"Another patron offered to replace Nguwo's beer by buying another one but Alifeyo barred him (the other patron) from doing so before he produced his service pistol and threatened to shoot Nguwo," reads part of the memo.

Fearing for his life, Nguwo tried to disarm the soldier and in the process the fire arm discharged two bullets injuring the soldier on his left hand in the process.

The scene was attended by members of the military police and the Criminal Investigations Department for investigations.

Repeated efforts to get a comment from Masvingo provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Charity Mazula, were fruitless.

ZNA members are highly esteemed personnel among the civilian population since the military launched Operation Restore Legacy which toppled Robert Mugabe, but their continued presence in the streets has seen an increase in the number of people harassed by the soldiers.