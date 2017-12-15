Zimbabwe: Moyo Dates Iridium Life Club Tonight

After a successful tour of Chegutu and Glendale last week, sungura musician Peter Moyo makes a date with Club Iridium (formerly Jazz 24/7) tonight. Moyo whose album "Mopao Mokonzi" revived his fortunes, said the shows are part of his outreach programme for another album that is likely to be released next year.

"We had a wonderful tour last week in Chegutu and Glendale, people came in their numbers. We are now focusing on coming shows as we are also sampling some of our new songs," he said.

The Utakataka Express front man is famously known for his scintillating performances flanked by his smartly dressed band members who know their stage work well. He is looking forward to an exciting show tonight as he has not performed at the venue for some time now.

"As usual my fans come expecting surprises and the best choreography from Utakataka Express. This is one of our last shows of the year and we ought to celebrate together in a unique style," he said. Tracks from his album that include "Mweya Mutsvene", "Musara Pavana", "Kurera Haizinyore", "Mudiwa Wangu", "Baba NaMai" and "Muridzi Weupenyu" have become hits at his shows.

The musician said he is impressed by the support his album has received so far.

"This is one of my best albums and I am very humbled with the way it has been received in the music industry. We have been marketing it across the country through live shows and fans are enjoying it," said Moyo.

Moyo who has been caught offside on several occasions described 2017 as a best year for him.

"I have to admit I struggled to handle fame in my first days but as of now I am happy that things are taking shape. This year I have managed to keep my low profile socially," he said.

Club Iridium manager Yasin Dhala said they are excited to host Moyo, who has had good shows at the venue before. "Everytime Pater performs here we have a good crowd and he does well. Many people enjoy his choreography and we are looking forward to another exciting night of music and dance," said Dhala.