Southern Africa: South Africa, Lesotho to Lock Horns in Cosafa Final

South Africa and Lesotho will face off in the Mopani Cosafa Under 20 championship finals after winning their tense semi final clashes against guest teams Egypt and Uganda respectively.

With a man down, South Africa had Katlego Mkatshana to thank for his lone goal at the stroke of half time which was enough to secure a second victory against Egypt in a space of three days.

South Africa had to endure the final 20 minutes of the game with a man down after Lehlogonolo Matlou was sent off but the Amajita held on to claim victory and seek their sixth Cosafa title.

The two teams had met in the final group match and South Africa emerged triumphant with a 2-1 victory to win the group and condemned their opponents to the best loser position which allowed both sides to qualify to the semi final.

In the second semi final, Lesotho overcame Uganda 6-5 on postmatch penalties following a scoreless draw in regulation time where both sides were guilty of missing clear scoring chances.

After stunning hosts Zambia in the opening group game, Uganda were favourites to reach the final but found Lesotho a hard nut to crack.

Lesother will be playing in their third final as they continue their search for their first ever Cosafa title.

The final is scheduled for Arthur Davies Stadium tomorrow after the third play off between Egypt and Uganda.