Windhoek — Following Tuesday's 1-0 defeat at the hands of log leaders African Stars, MTC Namibia Premier League (NPL) reigning champions Tigers FC will tonight face another test of character when they confront Orlando Pirates at the Sam Nujoma Stadium at 20h00.

Tigers, who are currently stationed in 14th place with 11 points on the 16-team log table, are under growing pressure from their supporters who have continuously slammed the team's poor start to currently the 2017/18 football season. Pirates are currently sitting 8th with 15 points.

The defending champions will tonight face a determined Pirates squad that has in recent outings demonstrated why they shouldn't be taken lightly as they continue striving to move within the top 5 positions on the log table.

Speaking to New Era Sport yesterday, Tigers newly appointed mentor Woody Jacobs, who recently joined Tigers from Pirates, said they have dusted themselves off from Tuesday's 1-0 defeat against Stars and will tonight be ready to lock horns with Pirates.

"It will not be an easy match as Pirates are a tough side and very unpredictable at times but as a team, we have worked on our mistakes and come tomorrow night (tonight), we will be well prepared and in a better position to put our best foot forward. Like I said, we are not going to take anything for granted as it is equally a crical match for us, that's why we are planning to go all out and make sure we collect the three points are stake," said Woody, whose side will also face Otjiwarongo-based outfit Life Fighters on Sunday at the same venue at 17h00.