15 December 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Men Airlifted After Losing Their Way On Table Mountain

Photo: Analise Zocher
Slopes of Table Mountain (file photo).

Three men were airlifted from Table Mountain on Thursday afternoon after they "lost their way" while hiking, paramedics said.

ER24 spokesperson Russel Meiring said paramedics were dispatched to the scene late in the afternoon. The men were found in Porcupine Ravine and were safely moved to an open field.

It is unclear whether the men were locals.

No injuries were reported.

Meiring advised residents and tourists planning to hike over the summer holidays to plan their routes beforehand to avoid getting lost.

"Save all the relevant emergency service numbers on your phone. If you know the route, you can alert emergency services to landmarks you know along the way, which would help them in a search in case of emergency," Meiring told News24.

"Also, always pack in a small case of first aid and some provisions that can last some time to avoid dehydration."

Source: News24

South Africa

