Former Finance minister Ignatius Chombo who is accused of bribery and contravening the Prevention of Corruption Act has been freed by Harare magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.

The magistrate ruled that current bail conditions for his previous charges will apply on the latest charges.

Chombo was picked up by Zimbabwe Anti-corruption Commission (ZACC) on Wednesday.

ZACC officers later handed him to the police where he signed his warned and cautioned statement.

Chombo will be back in court January 8, the date he was remanded to on his previous charges.

According to the state, the complainant in the latest charges is Eddies Pfugari Developers Pvt Ltd whose core business is to buy land for housing projects.

The company is being represented by its managing director Edward Nyanyiwa.

In 1997 the firm purchased White Cliff farm from Fredrick John William Smith.

It is alleged that prior to the acquisition of the land the government had issued a certificate of no present interest in respect of the land.

In 2000, it is alleged that Chombo who was the local government minister, using his authority, allocated residential stands to illegal settlers in the land.

Court heard the property was valued at $200 million.

On the second count, the complainant is the same.

Court heard that after settling illegal residents on the company farm Chombo became sympathetic and invited the owner to his office.

It is alleged that he told him that he would use his authority to remove the same people from the land on basis that the complainant gave him a consideration or reward in the form of piece of land in Norton where the complainant was selling stands.

Desperate to save his land, the complainant reportedly gave Chombo 3 712 acres valued at $310 000.

The complainant was allegedly advised to transfer the land into Ronchelle Trading Pvt Ltd, a company whose directors are Nimrod Chiminya, Chombo's brother, and one Kumbirai Mubwanarika under the deed of transfer 10761/02.

The state alleges that he acted unlawfully.

Ahead of the latest arrest, Chombo spent the last month in custody after he was picked up by state agents who detained him for nine days before they handed him to the police who sent him to prison for two weeks before he was released on $5 000 bail by a High Court judge.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport and title deeds to his residential home while he will be reporting three times a day at Malbrough Police Station.

Lawyer Lovemore Madhuku told court that Chombo's home is valued at $700 000.