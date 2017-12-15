Angola: Adequate Exploration of Minerals for Capitalisation Defended

Cabinda — The minister of Mineral Resources and Oil, Diamantino Pedro de Azevedo, last Thursday in the northern Cabinda Province defended that the hydrocarbons being explored in this region must be properly used for the improvement of the living standards of the local population, in particular, and the whole country in general.

The government official, who arrived in this northernmost province on Thursday for a short work visit, made those pronouncements at a forum on Cabinda's Mineral Resources, held in the conferences hall of the Provincial Government building.

Diamantino Pedro de Azevedo stressed that the mineral resources that are being explored in Cabinda, such as platinum gold, manganese, plaster and asphalt, besides others, must receive a special attention from the sector, including for research purposes.

On his turn, the governor of Cabinda Province, Eugénio Laborinho, explained that the artisanal exploration of gold has been taking place in the province's northern zone rivers.

He then stressed that clandestine gold exploration must be discouraged and replace that activity with semi-industrial and industrial exploration, with a view guaranteeing employment, mainly for young people, and the collection of revenues for the State coffers.

The minister's delegation is due back in the country's capital this Friday.