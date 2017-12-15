Angola: Authorities Announce Single Ticket for Public Transports, Price Increase

Luanda — A new model of charging public transportation fare has been announced by the authorities, a move that includes the introduction as from next year of a single ticket for public buses, trains and boats that will cost 120 kwanzas.

This was announced last Thursday, in Luanda, by the director of the Institute of Prices and Competition (IPREC), Cruz Lima, at a meeting with public transport operators.

He said the ticket will have a 24-hour validity period for the owner to be able to use it in the buses, trains and the Catamaran ferryboat.

"For those passengers that will buy the ticket on board of a bus they will have the impression that the price has gone up, but for those who will buy the monthly and annual tickets they will conclude that the price went down, because they will travel several times with the same ticket (...)", explained the source.

He clarified that the new model is coming up with daily, monthly and annual passes.

Currently, there is one fare for each of the aforementioned public transports, with the bus ride costing 50 kwanzas.