South Africa: Northern Cape Transport Ready to Police Roads During Metro FM Heatwave Event in Kimberley

The Northern Cape Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison is ready to police the Province's roads and keep road users safe during the upcoming Metro FM Heatwave to be held in Kimberley on Saturday.

The event is a great initiative for people to enjoy and explore our beautiful Province but we are also cognizant of the fact that it means traffic volumes will also increase and we therefore have put measures in place to police the Province's roads.

We would like to call upon all festival goers to enjoy the festival and do so responsibly. All road users must continue to abide by the rules of the road.

Traffic Law Enforcement officials will continue with the launched intensified Festive Season Road Safety Campaign and all major roads leading to the festival will also be monitored including those from other Provinces.

We request that road users must be responsible on the roads and those intending to indulge in alcoholic beverages to make the necessary travel arrangements by either having a designated driver, not drinking and drinking or making use of taxi services available.

Traffic law enforcement officials will be on high alert and will enforce the law to ensure that festival goers also travel safe from and to their respective destinations.

Our appeal is for all road users to be mindful of the rules of the road and not to drink and drive, to avoid speeding and be cautious on the roads. Unfortunately those intending to drink and drive will find themselves spending the weekend behind bars.

