14 December 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Northern Cape Transport Ready to Police Roads During Metro FM Heatwave Event in Kimberley

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Northern Cape Department of Transport, Safety and Liaison is ready to police the Province's roads and keep road users safe during the upcoming Metro FM Heatwave to be held in Kimberley on Saturday.

The event is a great initiative for people to enjoy and explore our beautiful Province but we are also cognizant of the fact that it means traffic volumes will also increase and we therefore have put measures in place to police the Province's roads.

We would like to call upon all festival goers to enjoy the festival and do so responsibly. All road users must continue to abide by the rules of the road.

Traffic Law Enforcement officials will continue with the launched intensified Festive Season Road Safety Campaign and all major roads leading to the festival will also be monitored including those from other Provinces.

We request that road users must be responsible on the roads and those intending to indulge in alcoholic beverages to make the necessary travel arrangements by either having a designated driver, not drinking and drinking or making use of taxi services available.

Traffic law enforcement officials will be on high alert and will enforce the law to ensure that festival goers also travel safe from and to their respective destinations.

Our appeal is for all road users to be mindful of the rules of the road and not to drink and drive, to avoid speeding and be cautious on the roads. Unfortunately those intending to drink and drive will find themselves spending the weekend behind bars.

Issued by: Northern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison

South Africa

Christo Wiese Resigns from Steinhoff Supervisory Board

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (the "Company") - The Company is providing the following update further to its… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.